Analysts See $0.81 EPS for FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS); Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Shorts Raised By 2.49%

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report $0.81 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 15.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. FCFS’s profit would be $34.62M giving it 31.38 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, FirstCash, Inc.’s analysts see -16.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $101.66. About 12,963 shares traded. FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has risen 6.73% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FCFS News: 06/03/2018 FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – QTRLY REVENUE $ 449.8 MLN VS $447.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Net $41.6M; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Firstcash’s Unsecured Rating To Ba2 With A Positive Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q EPS 90c; 04/05/2018 – FIRSTCASH TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash Sees Adding 200 Locations in 201; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – NOW ANTICIPATE IN-PLACE RUN RATE SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $75 MLN AS CO COMPLETES FISCAL 2018 FROM MERGER WITH CASH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Rev $239.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FirstCash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCFS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:APTS) had an increase of 2.49% in short interest. APTS’s SI was 1.34M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.49% from 1.31M shares previously. With 193,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:APTS)’s short sellers to cover APTS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 12,605 shares traded. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has risen 15.59% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through its Wholly-Owned S; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Raises Dividend to 25.5c Vs. 25c; 24/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Nashville, Tennessee Multifamily Development; 07/03/2018 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work in 2018; 10/05/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC – FINANCED ACQUISITION UTILIZING A NON-RECOURSE FIRST MORTGAGE BRIDGE LOAN FROM MACQUARIE GROUP; 10/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of A Student Housing Community In College Station, Texas; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, John A. Williams; 20/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Apartment Communities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APTS); 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 12/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Alexandria, Virginia Multifamily Development

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $658.85 million. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily acquires and operates multifamily apartment properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.06 million shares or 1.23% more from 24.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 59,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Co holds 31,700 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.46% or 477,045 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants invested 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,904 shares. Hbk Invests Lp owns 19,500 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Massachusetts Service Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,393 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc reported 0.01% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,500 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd has invested 0.06% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Vanguard Group Inc reported 4.24M shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 232,529 shares.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. The Company’s pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. It has a 29.16 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets.

Investors sentiment is 0 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold FirstCash, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 479,257 shares or 33.44% less from 720,061 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 198 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Llp reported 479,059 shares.

