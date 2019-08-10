Analysts See $0.81 EPS for Fabrinet (FN); Horizon Investments Has Lifted Its Marsh Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holding

Horizon Investments Llc increased Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) stake by 15.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 4,778 shares as Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 35,477 shares with $3.32M value, up from 30,699 last quarter. Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc Com now has $50.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 19.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. FN’s profit would be $29.84M giving it 16.63 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Fabrinet’s analysts see 1.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 283,509 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71

Among 3 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fabrinet has $6800 highest and $45 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 1.47% above currents $53.88 stock price. Fabrinet had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, May 28. Northland Capital maintained Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) rating on Monday, March 11. Northland Capital has “Hold” rating and $45 target.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.26 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $164,364 was made by KELLY THOMAS F on Thursday, February 14. $1.09 million worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares were sold by Ng Toh-Seng.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Fabrinet shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 12,647 shares. 3,971 are held by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability. Ohio-based Bowling Port Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 9,990 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 17,910 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 2,200 shares. Hbk L P holds 48,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 727,186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Morgan Stanley owns 154,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division stated it has 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Walleye Trading Lc holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 0.41% or 434,208 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 443,308 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 0.02% or 1,217 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 1.79 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,728 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Commerce Lc reported 29,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.59% or 88,898 shares in its portfolio. 1,792 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.17% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has invested 0.25% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hightower Advisors Limited Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 236,357 shares. 13,975 are held by Amer National Registered Investment Advisor. Bowen Hanes Commerce Inc owns 4,436 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp has 1.44% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1.67M shares. Town Country Comml Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 7,389 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) stake by 12,722 shares to 2,182 valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dbx Etf Tr Xtrackers Shrt stake by 60,517 shares and now owns 145,279 shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A was reduced too.