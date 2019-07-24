Analysts See $0.81 EPS for CyrusOne Inc. (CONE); Laffer Investments Boosted Altria Group (MO) Position By $16.60 Million

Analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. CONE’s profit would be $91.67M giving it 18.53 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, CyrusOne Inc.’s analysts see -1.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 853,028 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’

Laffer Investments increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 289 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Laffer Investments holds 11,100 shares with $637.47 million value, up from 10,811 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $93.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 4.04M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,081 were reported by Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability. Cannell Peter B & Communications has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 2.75M were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Columbia Asset Management has 13,487 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 19,225 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 88,930 shares. Agf America has 70,630 shares. 9,564 are owned by Chilton Invest Limited Liability Co. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 946 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa reported 22,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset invested in 25,668 shares. 1.60M are held by Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Excalibur has 12,236 shares. Grimes & has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. 1,352 shares were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y, worth $70,448.

Laffer Investments decreased Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 371 shares to 9,492 valued at $483.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sempra Energy stake by 700 shares and now owns 24,227 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group: The Dividend Burns Bright But May Go Up In Smoke – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. CyrusOne had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Thursday, June 13 report. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 21.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. 4,000 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares with value of $199,436 were bought by Wojtaszek Gary J. KLAYKO MICHAEL had bought 1,955 shares worth $99,901.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It has a 135.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 64,900 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 597,229 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 453,161 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Swiss National Bank invested in 0.01% or 192,899 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0% or 7,409 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 73,505 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 176,193 shares. D E Shaw reported 125,144 shares stake. 226,191 are held by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Blair William & Company Il reported 51,763 shares.