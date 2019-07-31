Analysts See $-0.81 EPS for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP); Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 75.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock rose 23.19%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 15,781 shares with $139,000 value, down from 63,163 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $38.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 35.62 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 21/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CHIEF BRAND OFFICER MUSA TARIQ TO LEAVE CO; 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT FLOORPLAN MASTER OWNER TRUST A; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 27/03/2018 – REFILE-INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 20/03/2018 – Ford to Sell French Gearbox Plant in Latest Pullback in Europe; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT AUTO OWNER TRUST 2018-A; ISSUE; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report $-0.81 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.22% from last quarter’s $-0.82 EPS. After having $-0.93 EPS previously, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s analysts see -12.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 838,513 shares traded or 54.16% up from the average. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has declined 31.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CRSP News: 04/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steve Caffé as Head of Regulatory Affairs; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO BEGIN CTX001 CLINICAL STUDY IN HEMOGLOBINOPATHIES IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 30/03/2018 – $EDIT $CRSP $NTLA -; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR HAD $341.8M IN CASH AS OF MARCH 31; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.9% of Crispr Therapeutics

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.96 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.72 million were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Atria Invs Limited has 163,696 shares. 1,000 are owned by Horrell Management. Brave Asset Mngmt owns 15,950 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 2,904 shares. First National Tru Company reported 50,555 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% or 2.45M shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 38,277 were reported by Alpha Cubed Invests Lc. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 8,874 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt accumulated 3.12M shares. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Llc accumulated 11,457 shares. Whitnell And Com invested in 0% or 1,000 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 1,916 shares to 4,374 valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,294 shares and now owns 8,586 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Citigroup maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies.

