Analysts See $0.81 EPS for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF); SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA ORDINARY SHARES (SLOFF) Sellers Decreased By 0.57% Their Shorts

SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SLOFF) had a decrease of 0.57% in short interest. SLOFF’s SI was 260,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.57% from 261,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report $0.81 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. KOF’s profit would be $170.17 million giving it 19.44 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 26.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 55,753 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has risen 5.38% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa to pay $125 mln for Guatemala bottler; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company has market cap of $13.23 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to clients in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina.

Among 2 analysts covering Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (NYSE:KOF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”.

More notable recent Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) 47% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Solstad Farstad ASA operates offshore service and construction vessels for renewable energy at sea and offshore petroleum industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.42 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Anchor-Handling Vessels, Platform Supply Vessels, and Construction Service Vessels. It currently has negative earnings. It offers anchor-handling vessels delivering services related to rig moves, and anchoring of rigs and other devices at sea; platform supply vessels that deliver services relating to the transportation of material to offshore installations; and construction service vessels delivering services relating to the development of sub sea and floating installations.

More news for Solstad Offshore ASA (OTCMKTS:SLOFF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Solstad Farstad ASA 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Qualified Dividends Yielding 8%, 15 Straight Dividend Hikes, Strong Growth And Coverage – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 16, 2017 is yet another important article.