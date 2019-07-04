Analysts See $0.81 EPS for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF); Ejf Capital Has Boosted Its Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stake

Ejf Capital Llc increased Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) stake by 44.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 44,053 shares as Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 144,068 shares with $4.51 million value, up from 100,015 last quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc now has $1.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 53,136 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring

Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report $0.81 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. KOF’s profit would be $170.17 million giving it 19.43 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 26.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 14,572 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has risen 5.38% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 25/04/2018 – Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa to pay $125 mln for Guatemala bottler; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Adds Coca-Cola Femsa; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 72,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Regions Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 397 shares. American Grp Inc has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 232,015 are held by Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Bancorp Of Mellon owns 254,546 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 7,748 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company reported 10,121 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,019 shares. Legal And General Pcl accumulated 17,175 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $125,925 activity. Friis Mark E had bought 1,000 shares worth $31,860 on Tuesday, January 22. REEDER JOE had bought 867 shares worth $29,972. The insider Stephenson Mona Abutaleb bought 630 shares worth $20,081. $31,689 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was bought by MAIWURM JAMES J. On Monday, March 11 Michael Mark C bought $12,323 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 370 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sandy Spring Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) earned “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Thursday, June 20. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Friday, January 18 to “Market Perform”.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Sb One Bancorp stake by 141,986 shares to 275,125 valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) stake by 96,711 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (NYSE:KOF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) rating on Tuesday, March 12. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $50 target.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company has market cap of $13.23 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to clients in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina.