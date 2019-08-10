Analysts See $0.81 EPS for Canadian Western Bank (CWB); WEX Inc. (WEX) Covered By 9 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 12 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WEX had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WEX in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by BTIG Research. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wolfe Research. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. See WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $260.0000 New Target: $253.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $204.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Reinitiate

18/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $255.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $209.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $193.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Upgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $220.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $222.0000 New Target: $238.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral New Target: $220 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $222 Maintain

Analysts expect Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. T_CWB’s profit would be $70.66M giving it 9.21 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Canadian Western Bank’s analysts see 9.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 143,195 shares traded. Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 196,747 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 4,753 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 44,577 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% stake. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.71% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Point72 Asset Lp owns 35,712 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 2.01M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.11% or 11,500 shares. 193,980 were reported by Principal Fincl Gru Inc. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Communications Lp has invested 0.12% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Franklin invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.61% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 21,105 shares. Moreover, Geode Lc has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Wendell David Associates, New Hampshire-based fund reported 22,480 shares. Element Capital Limited Liability Com owns 16,855 shares. Sei Invests Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,890 shares.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $8.68 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 81.25 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

