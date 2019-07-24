Analysts See $0.80 EPS for Vectrus, Inc. (VEC); Honeywell International (HON) Sentiment Is 1

Honeywell International Inc (HON) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 551 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 550 reduced and sold equity positions in Honeywell International Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 508.74 million shares, down from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Honeywell International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 49 to 66 for an increase of 17. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 507 Increased: 420 New Position: 131.

Analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. VEC’s profit would be $9.14M giving it 13.03 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Vectrus, Inc.’s analysts see 15.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 50,927 shares traded. Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) has risen 25.08% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VEC News: 20/03/2018 – VECTRUS INC – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED IN CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT, WITH AN ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF DEC. 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – VECTRUS SYSTEMS CORP – FIRM-FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL SEVEN YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND REPRESENTS NEW WORK TO CO; 22/05/2018 – Vectrus Wins $84 Mllion Sheppard Air Force Base Contract; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus 1Q EPS 54c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vectrus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEC); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Vectrus; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus Expects to Meet Guidance for 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 19/03/2018 – Vectrus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Vectrus Wins $84 Million Sheppard Air Force Base Contract; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus Awarded Over $120 M of New Business During 1Q and Increased Backlog to $3.3 B

Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 11.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. for 250,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 50,000 shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Management has 5.51% invested in the company for 156,335 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 5.37% in the stock. Randolph Co Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 170,621 shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $174.25. About 1.25 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has risen 20.10% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.37 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 18.43 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company has market cap of $476.12 million. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. It has a 13.11 P/E ratio. Army, Air Force, and Navy.