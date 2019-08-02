Analysts See $0.80 EPS for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL); Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Upped By $5.62 Million Its Ansys Com (ANSS) Stake

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Ansys Inc Com (ANSS) stake by 424.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 30,852 shares as Ansys Inc Com (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 38,116 shares with $6.96 million value, up from 7,264 last quarter. Ansys Inc Com now has $16.30B valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $194.2. About 261,552 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS

Analysts expect Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. SCVL’s profit would be $11.75M giving it 7.26 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 127,349 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity. THURK MICHAEL had sold 3,500 shares worth $601,060.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 379,812 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.1% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 13,516 shares. Fred Alger has invested 0.31% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Everence Capital holds 0.06% or 1,778 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One holds 0.06% or 56,254 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 42,412 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc owns 157,100 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,224 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 292,042 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 156,968 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated owns 102,762 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL) stake by 16,179 shares to 5,500 valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) stake by 24,091 shares and now owns 132,107 shares. Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Needham. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Guggenheim maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Thursday, February 28. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $200 target.

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Saturday, March 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Pivotal Research.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $341.41 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. As of November 16, 2017, the firm operated 424 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.