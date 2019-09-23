Analysts See $0.80 EPS for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR); Johnson Controls (JCI)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 2 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 3 decreased and sold equity positions in Johnson Controls Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 220,666 shares, down from 406,208 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Johnson Controls Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 18.28% or $0.17 from last year's $0.93 per share. JCI's profit will be $604.73M for 14.44 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson Controls International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.92% EPS growth.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.94 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 6.85 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson Controls International plc for 32,559 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 11,855 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corp has 0.05% invested in the company for 162,144 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 392 shares.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. C. markets. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

