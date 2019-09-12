Analysts See $0.80 EPS for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR); FSD PHARMA (FSDDF) Shorts Up By 310.32%

FSD PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) had an increase of 310.32% in short interest. FSDDF’s SI was 294,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 310.32% from 71,700 shares previously. With 769,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FSD PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)’s short sellers to cover FSDDF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0808. About 100,331 shares traded. FSD Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report $0.80 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. SASR’s profit would be $28.96 million giving it 11.03 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 1.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 94,884 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. C. markets. It has a 11.16 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Gru Inc holds 0% or 37,711 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 47 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 12,300 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 23,401 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 17,600 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 960,139 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 6,918 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 10,121 shares. Teton Advsr Inc invested in 30,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 2,871 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 121,191 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 3,558 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 96,792 shares. Citigroup accumulated 21,336 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $29,972 activity. $29,972 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares were bought by REEDER JOE.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Elects Mark C. Micklem to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

FSD Pharma Inc. operates as a cannabis firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $120.02 million. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

More notable recent FSD Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FSD Pharma announces private placement – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FSD Pharma launches online cannabis ordering system – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FSD Pharma: Can It Survive Funding Shortfall Without Auxly? – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about FSD Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FSD Pharma: Trying To Run Before It Can Walk – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FSD Pharma teams up with Solarvest to develop cannabinoids – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.