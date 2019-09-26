Analysts See $0.80 EPS for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR); Ack Asset Management Raised Mobl (MOBL) Position

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Mobl (MOBL) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 243,300 shares as Mobl (MOBL)’s stock rose 17.35%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 2.30M shares with $11.48M value, up from 2.06 million last quarter. Mobl now has $771.88 million valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 679,861 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report $0.80 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. SASR’s profit would be $28.50M giving it 10.48 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 1.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 500,483 shares traded or 280.46% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Hri stake by 46,900 shares to 333,100 valued at $11.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Saic (NYSE:SAIC) stake by 104,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Mcrn was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 2.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold MOBL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 60.43 million shares or 5.14% more from 57.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 485,095 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 59,613 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Ion Asset Mgmt holds 502,877 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs owns 11,285 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 10,974 shares. Century stated it has 258,591 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 36,193 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Sei Invs Communications owns 60,059 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 25,826 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 679,225 shares. Creative Planning holds 78,455 shares. Kennedy Cap owns 188,307 shares. Hillsdale Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Lafayette Investments owns 109,642 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 61,536 shares. Strs Ohio owns 24,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 36,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.02% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 218,292 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). New York-based Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 40,691 are held by Victory. Aperio Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,991 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland reported 557,083 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. C. markets. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.