Analysts See $0.80 EPS for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK); Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (CHI) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report $0.80 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter's $0.75 EPS. FIBK's profit would be $52.19M giving it 12.57 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.'s analysts see 9.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 143,582 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (CHI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 23 funds started new and increased holdings, while 27 sold and reduced their stakes in Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund. The funds in our database now own: 8.61 million shares, up from 8.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) news were published by:

E&G Advisors Lp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund for 57,950 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 36,600 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.14% invested in the company for 760,929 shares. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital International Ltd. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,865 shares.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $739.20 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 160,222 shares traded. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity. Wold Peter I also bought $37,805 worth of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) news were published by:

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 1.03% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.