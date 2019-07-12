Analysts See $-0.80 EPS for Endologix, Inc. (ELGX); TECHNICOLOR ORDINARY SHARES PROV DE REGR (THNRF) SI Decreased By 15.35%

Analysts expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $-1.8 EPS. After having $-1.12 EPS previously, Endologix, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 93,250 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

TECHNICOLOR ORDINARY SHARES PROV DE REGR (OTCMKTS:THNRF) had a decrease of 15.35% in short interest. THNRF’s SI was 569,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.35% from 672,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.915 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $385.81 million. It operates through three divisions: Connected Home, Entertainment Services, and Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Connected Home segment creates and supplies set-top boxes, broadband modems and gateways, managed wireless tablets, and other connected devices, as well as multi-device communication software, smart home applications, and related professional services.

Another recent and important Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:THNRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Don’t Give Up On Technicolor Just Yet – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Endologix Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, February 25.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $113.33 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold Endologix, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Co Ltd Llc accumulated 249,021 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 445 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Mahboob Vaseem also bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares. $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by Onopchenko John. The insider Zenty III Thomas F bought 3,025 shares worth $19,995. 22,692 shares were bought by NEELS GUIDO J, worth $149,994 on Wednesday, April 3.