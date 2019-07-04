Analysts See $0.79 EPS for Tennant Company (TNC); Serengeti Asset Management LP Decreased Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Stake

Analysts expect Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) to report $0.79 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.66% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. TNC’s profit would be $14.59 million giving it 19.12 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Tennant Company’s analysts see 61.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 32,583 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 11.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N RAISES FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW TO $1.70 TO $1.90; 20/03/2018 – Company Profile for Tennant Company; 05/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Introduce Autonomous Floor Cleaning Machines; 29/05/2018 – TENNANT: SVP, GLOBAL OPS MOOREFIELD WILL CEASE TO BE EMPLOYED; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 20/05/2018 – EMMERSON RESOURCES LTD ERM.AX – PROPOSED RESTRUCTURE OF TENNANT CREEK MINERAL FIELD FARM-IN & JV DEAL WITH EVOLUTION MINING COMPLETED; 08/05/2018 – Bodenholm Capital AB Buys New 1.9% Position in Tennant; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.90, REV VIEW $1.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q EPS 18c

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) stake by 21.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS)’s stock declined 38.33%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 420,000 shares with $4.58M value, down from 537,000 last quarter. Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A now has $580.34 million valuation. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 34,939 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Tennant Company shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.21% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 107 shares. 600 were reported by Regions Financial Corp. 11,608 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Limited Com. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Pinebridge Investments L P accumulated 18,635 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 14,831 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,128 shares. Hbk Investments L P invested in 4,166 shares. 5,000 are held by Westwood Mgmt Il. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Accredited Investors invested in 0.35% or 27,935 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) or 93,498 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 168,771 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 558 shares.

More notable recent Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Tennant Company (TNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.