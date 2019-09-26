Analysts See $0.79 EPS for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF); Horizon Investment Services Trimmed Ugi New (UGI) Position

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report $0.79 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 9.72% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. FOXF’s profit would be $30.05 million giving it 19.06 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s analysts see 16.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 126,315 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. UGI Corporation now has $10.62 billion valuation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, makes, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The firm offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It has a 27.5 P/E ratio. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.

