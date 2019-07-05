Analysts See $0.79 EPS for CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE); Mgic Investment Has 0.91 Sentiment

Analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report $0.79 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.76% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. CBRE’s profit would be $262.15M giving it 16.79 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, CBRE Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 264,425 shares traded. CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has risen 1.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRE News: 13/04/2018 – COREM PROPERTY GROUP AB COREa.ST – SELLER IS CBRE GLOBAL INVESTORS; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: CBRE VALUED HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO AT ABOUT EUR1.1B; 16/04/2018 – CBRE Makes Strategic Investment in Redaptive to Promote Efficiency as a Service (“EaaS”) Model; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 30/05/2018 – CBRE Group, Inc. to Speak at the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 02/05/2018 – CBRE Group 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CBRE TO Baa2 FROM Baa3, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – CHINA INC. EXPANSION TO FUEL DOMESTIC OFFICE DEMAND: CBRE; 11/05/2018 – CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: IGR) Declares Monthly Distribution for May; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF WILL CONSIDER CBRE’S VALUATIONS IN DETAIL

Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 108 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 119 trimmed and sold holdings in Mgic Investment Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 304.47 million shares, down from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mgic Investment Corp in top ten positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 93 Increased: 77 New Position: 31.

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.60 billion. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services divisions. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 7.6 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements.

Nfc Investments Llc holds 10.67% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation for 2.74 million shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Permit Capital Llc has 3.02% invested in the company for 490,000 shares. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has invested 2.99% in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.43 million shares.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.68 million for 8.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 1.16 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017