Analysts See $0.78 EPS for Sony (SNE); Wilhelmina International Has 0 Sentiment

Wilhelmina International Inc (WHLM) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 0 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 3 decreased and sold their equity positions in Wilhelmina International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 263,088 shares, down from 263,650 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wilhelmina International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 705 shares traded. Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM) has declined 6.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical WHLM News: 22/03/2018 Wilhelmina International 4Q Rev $17M; 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for the Year Ended 2017; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International 1Q EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 – WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.03; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International 1Q Rev $19.7M; 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International 4Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Wilhelmina, Major Models Receive Letter Banning Models From Pier 59; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 06/04/2018 – “‘Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”; 06/04/2018 – “`Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Wilhelmina International, Inc. for 232,961 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owns 27,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 527 shares. The Texas-based Financial Management Professionals Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 32 shares.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company has market cap of $30.59 million. The firm engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It has a 59.6 P/E ratio. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services.