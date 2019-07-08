Analysts See $0.78 EPS for Sony (SNE); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Twitter had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 10 by Bank of America. See Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Pivotal Research 48.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Consumer Edge

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Aegis Capital New Target: $41 48.0000

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $33 New Target: $41 Maintain

10/01/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Upgrade

Analysts expect Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report $0.78 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.82 EPS change or 51.25% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. SNE’s profit would be $961.24 million giving it 17.58 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Sony Corporation’s analysts see 25.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 818,522 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NEWCO11 (SONY TELEVISION NETWORK UNIT); 30/04/2018 – New Sony CEO Sets Conservative Targets, Seeks Revival (Correct); 09/04/2018 – Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 21/05/2018 – Sony to buy majority stake in EMI Music Publishing for $2.3bn; 26/05/2018 – Hard OCP: Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic; 29/05/2018 – eBooks2go implements Sony DADC’s eBook URMS; 31/03/2018 – Kenichiro Yoshida takes control of Sony on Sunday. The new boss shelves “cost-cutter” title for now and will focus on creating new businesses; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Indirectly Own About 90% of EMI Music Publishing After Deal; 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018; 21/03/2018 – Joe Bel Bruno: A @shirleyhalperin SCOOP: LA Reid is back after post Sony firing with his first signing

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sweeping Overhaul At Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More good news for Marvel at the box office – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dan Loebâ€™s Third Point Is Bullish On Sony Corporation (SNE) â€“ â€œA Strong Sony Letterâ€ – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sony and Microsoft’s New Consoles Will Be Big Loss Leaders – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.61 billion. It offers LCD televisions, optical pickups, mobile phones, tablets, audio equipment and video conference systems, batteries, broadcast and professional-use video equipment, and DVD-players/recorders; and Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, ROMs, CDs, DVDs, and UMDs. It has a 11.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Internet broadband network services to subscribers, as well as creates and distributes content through its portal services to various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and interchangeable lens cameras, compact digital cameras, and consumer and professional video cameras, as well as display products comprising projectors and medical equipment.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company has market cap of $28.07 billion. The firm offers various services and products, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It has a 21.16 P/E ratio. It also provides promoted services and products, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 4.56 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Twitter Gets To $55 – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Twitter Succeeds Where Apple Stock Falters – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Short-Term Call Traders Target Disney, Twitter Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter Looks Poised For Another Upside Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “TWTR Stock Stays Above Key Technical Levels Despite Price-Target Cut – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 13, 2019.