Analysts See $0.78 EPS for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK); Lindsay (LNN) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Lindsay Corp (LNN) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 58 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 57 trimmed and sold positions in Lindsay Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 9.36 million shares, down from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lindsay Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 47 Increased: 42 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report $0.78 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 9.86% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. ROCK’s profit would be $25.12M giving it 12.65 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 178.57% EPS growth. It closed at $39.47 lastly. It is down 3.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gibraltar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROCK); 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q EPS 48c-EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Gibraltar Industries, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.46 million shares or 6.15% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 315,769 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt reported 46 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 473 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 7,648 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd invested in 0.05% or 8,723 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 64 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 13,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 190,868 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 11,483 shares.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. It has a 20.89 P/E ratio. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation for 114,873 shares. Nuance Investments Llc owns 253,776 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timber Creek Capital Management Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 12,515 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.62% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 100,725 shares.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $926.98 million. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 165.27 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.