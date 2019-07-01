Analysts See $-0.78 EPS for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA); Alexandria Capital Lifted By $707,070 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Alexandria Capital Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 29.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc acquired 6,370 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 28,041 shares with $3.11M value, up from 21,671 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $253.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 3.64M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst

Analysts expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report $-0.78 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 11.36% from last quarter’s $-0.88 EPS. After having $-0.72 EPS previously, Genocea Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 320,169 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 25.54% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Genocea Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNCA); 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $168 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IEUR) stake by 6,793 shares to 70,279 valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 19,156 shares and now owns 229,203 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,201 shares. Fiera Capital Corp reported 462,533 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Phocas Financial Corp reported 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lbmc Invest reported 10,494 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 13,360 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advsr has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0.06% or 80,859 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 9,225 shares. 53,437 are owned by Nelson Roberts Invest Llc. Paragon Mgmt Ltd holds 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,181 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kopp Inv Advsr Limited Com reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $490,228 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $225,500. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Among 2 analysts covering Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genocea Biosciences had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2 target in Friday, March 1 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.