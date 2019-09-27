Analysts See $0.78 EPS for Forward Air (FWRD); Golden Gate Private Equity Has Raised Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) stake by 23.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 79,100 shares as Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 419,100 shares with $6.69M value, up from 340,000 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc. now has $4.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 1.92M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices

Analysts expect Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report $0.78 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.63% from last quarter's $0.76 EPS. FWRD's profit would be $22.01M giving it 20.61 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Forward Air Corporation's analysts see -12.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 48,593 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics firm in the United State and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services , Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. It has a 20.65 P/E ratio. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services.

More notable recent Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Forward Air Corporation's (NASDAQ:FWRD) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Forward Air Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.12 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 74,757 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0% or 21,853 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 41,327 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc has 0.09% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 1.23M shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 48 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 693,763 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Highstreet Asset Incorporated invested in 35 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Td Asset holds 0.03% or 294,200 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 90,721 shares. Moreover, Everence Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 175,964 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 373,327 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications has $22 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 13.99% above currents $16.23 stock price. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) rating on Friday, June 21. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Time To Consider Buying Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance" on September 24, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 156,500 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Com Lc holds 5.25% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1.20M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 26.33 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has 236,930 shares. Rgm Cap accumulated 6.02M shares or 6.93% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc has 798,845 shares. 575 are held by Covington Capital Management. Glenmede Comm Na holds 0% or 137 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 3.76 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo LP reported 154,383 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP owns 180,457 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company owns 26,096 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 10,439 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.96% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 62,455 shares.