Analysts See $0.77 EPS for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU); Last Week Exxon Mobil (XOM) Analysts

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to report $0.77 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 18.95% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. T_SU’s profit would be $1.20B giving it 13.63 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Suncor Energy Inc.’s analysts see -3.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.13M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 13.75% above currents $71.36 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $80 target. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. See Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $86.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $73.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company has market cap of $301.93 billion. The firm operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical divisions. It has a 17.2 P/E ratio. It also makes petroleum products; makes and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 2.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Has A Strong Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold Exxon Mobil Corporation shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields & Lc holds 1.55% or 42,771 shares. Signature And Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,682 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Ltd reported 31,090 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mraz Amerine & Inc reported 8,404 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Millennium Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 66,220 shares. Pathstone Family Office accumulated 19,184 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Swedbank stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Chester Advisors reported 4,228 shares. Haverford Trust holds 1.08M shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61,673 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P accumulated 101,761 shares. Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 545,741 shares.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Suncor: Quality Assets At An Extreme Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “As Oil Prices Spike, Does Exxon Mobil Stock Belong in a Long-Term Portfolio? – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.ca published: “1 Strange Reason the Stock Market Could Soar – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Teach Your Child the Secrets to Becoming Wealthy – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $65.40 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.