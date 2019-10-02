Analysts See $0.77 EPS for Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU); 3 Analysts Bullish ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $0.77 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 18.46% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. MBUU’s profit would be $15.79 million giving it 9.70 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, Malibu Boats, Inc.’s analysts see -26.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 268,361 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 21.26% above currents $246.38 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of NOW in report on Wednesday, August 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. See ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $246.38. About 1.32 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.20 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It has a 16425.33 P/E ratio. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Right Moves, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow plunges more than 400 points as big tech shares lead the decline – CNBC” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow: Wait For A Further Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Slack Stock Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Introducing the All-New Malibu M240 Nasdaq:MBUU – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Malibu Boats, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MBUU) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Malibu Boats, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MBUU) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Malibu Boats: An Attractive Play For Cyclical Contrarians – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $613.01 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Among 2 analysts covering Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Malibu Boats has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.33’s average target is 75.08% above currents $29.89 stock price. Malibu Boats had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy”.