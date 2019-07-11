Analysts See $0.77 EPS for Loews (L); 6 Analysts Are Bullish Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. See Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85 New Target: $82 Maintain

Analysts expect Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report $0.77 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.32% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. L’s profit would be $234.73 million giving it 17.91 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, Loews Corporation’s analysts see -39.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 214,084 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $16.81 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 23.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Loews Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares owns 221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management invested in 26,397 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 6,890 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 71,094 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 15,565 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia stated it has 629,049 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.12% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 4,555 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 42,207 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 10 shares. 4,528 were reported by Heritage Invsts Management Corp. Pggm Investments stated it has 0.27% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Massachusetts Ser Ma has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 146,896 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why L Brands Stock Climbed 16% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is L Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:LB) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Loews: Impressive Asset Growth And The Parts Are Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robert M. Shearer Elected to Occidental Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. $479,463 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) was sold by TISCH JONATHAN M. $479,614 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) was sold by TISCH JAMES S. $479,495 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares were sold by TISCH ANDREW H.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E had bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750 on Tuesday, June 11.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $36.89 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 11.63 P/E ratio. The firm refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases ethanol and refined products for resale.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Company: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Lc invested in 0.23% or 43,403 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 29,784 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg owns 10,117 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.03% or 22,726 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advsr Lc has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). British Columbia Investment holds 0.09% or 192,847 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.18% or 2.29 million shares. Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Wilshire Securities Management accumulated 0.1% or 4,986 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Com has 0.84% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 71,972 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 45 shares. Nomura Inc has 155,359 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 1.44M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mengis Cap Inc accumulated 10,925 shares. 66,536 were accumulated by First Citizens Bankshares & Tru.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 1.64M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY