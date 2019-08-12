Analysts See $0.77 EPS for Korn Ferry (KFY); Shorts at ONESOFT SOLUTIONS ORDINARY SHARES (OSSIF) Lowered By 48.33%

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) had a decrease of 48.33% in short interest. OSSIF’s SI was 12,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 48.33% from 24,000 shares previously. With 29,800 avg volume, 0 days are for ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)’s short sellers to cover OSSIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.53 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report $0.77 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.28% from last quarter's $0.78 EPS. KFY's profit would be $43.47 million giving it 12.40 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Korn Ferry's analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 38,026 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. It has a 21.09 P/E ratio. The firm provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

OneSoft Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the gas and oil pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $59.17 million. It offers OneBridge that uses machine learning and other data science technologies to store, manipulate, and analyze the big data sets required to operate a pipeline, including cognitive integrity management, safety management systems, compliance analytics, public awareness, emergency response management, and MicroSoft Hololens functionalities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Serenic Corporation and changed its name to OneSoft Solutions Inc. in July 2014.