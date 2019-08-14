Analysts See $0.77 EPS for Korn Ferry (KFY); Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stake

Analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report $0.77 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.28% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. KFY’s profit would be $43.46M giving it 12.62 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Korn Ferry’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 193,088 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Korn/Ferry International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFY); 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the Bottom Line; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) stake by 35.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 17,191 shares as Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)’s stock declined 11.66%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 31,623 shares with $1.80 million value, down from 48,814 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne Inc now has $4.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 1.96 million shares traded or 38.40% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Limited Liability owns 10,460 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.14% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Park Natl Oh invested in 0.11% or 35,701 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 114,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated accumulated 0% or 142 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Menta, California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 30,984 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arosa Mgmt LP holds 218,436 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 9,112 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 1,992 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Division has invested 0.15% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ferguson Wellman Management invested in 4,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates LP has invested 0.05% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 47,002 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Participate in the Susquehanna Energy, Industrials & Airline Conference in New York City and the Heikkinen Energy Conference in Houston, Texas – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 24,035 shares to 73,800 valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) stake by 17,836 shares and now owns 116,643 shares. Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) was raised too.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 29.77 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne has $9000 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $63.42’s average target is 56.63% above currents $40.49 stock price. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) rating on Friday, August 2. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $6300 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $56 target in Friday, March 15 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HP in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating.

