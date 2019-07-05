Analysts See $0.77 EPS for Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP); Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Sentiment Is 0

Wilhelmina International Inc (WHLM) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 0 funds started new or increased positions, while 3 reduced and sold stock positions in Wilhelmina International Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 263,088 shares, down from 263,650 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wilhelmina International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products in Louisiana. The company has market cap of $354.31 million. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company has market cap of $31.10 million. The firm engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It has a 60.61 P/E ratio. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Wilhelmina International, Inc. for 232,961 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owns 27,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 527 shares. The Texas-based Financial Management Professionals Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 32 shares.

