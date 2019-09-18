Analysts See $0.77 EPS for Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP); MCORPCX (MCCX) Shorts Increased By 400%

MCORPCX INC (OTCMKTS:MCCX) had an increase of 400% in short interest. MCCX’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 500 shares previously. With 3,500 avg volume, 1 days are for MCORPCX INC (OTCMKTS:MCCX)’s short sellers to cover MCCX’s short positions. It closed at $0.086 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report $0.77 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.48% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. HBCP’s profit would be $7.24 million giving it 12.99 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Home Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 8.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 12,462 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP); 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.76 million. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help firms and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research online software-as-a-service solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers.

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products in Louisiana. The company has market cap of $376.47 million. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans.

