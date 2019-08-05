Analysts See $0.76 EPS for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF); Shorts at Ericsson – Ads Each Representing 1 Underlying Clas (ERIC) Lowered By 37.29%

Analysts expect Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to report $0.76 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 15.15% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. YAMHF’s profit would be $266.33M giving it 5.73 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. It closed at $17.41 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ericsson – Ads Each Representing 1 Underlying Clas (NASDAQ:ERIC) had a decrease of 37.29% in short interest. ERIC’s SI was 7.38 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 37.29% from 11.77M shares previously. With 6.44M avg volume, 1 days are for Ericsson – Ads Each Representing 1 Underlying Clas (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s short sellers to cover ERIC’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 979,358 shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “10 Stocks to Short as China Hits Back – Investorplace.com” on April 13, 2018.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.10 billion. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. It has a 7.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars.