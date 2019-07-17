Analysts See $0.76 EPS for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST); Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position By $4.10 Million

Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $0.76 EPS on July, 30.SFST’s profit would be $5.71M giving it 12.41 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 10,636 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 81,000 shares with $22.17 million value, down from 96,000 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $114.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 1.68 million shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 23.85 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) stake by 43,500 shares to 92,500 valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) stake by 375,000 shares and now owns 2.70 million shares. Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru has 1.58% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 54,571 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 6,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx, Texas-based fund reported 27,927 shares. Lathrop Mgmt Corp has 5.45% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 66,895 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.55% or 68,644 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 279 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Peak Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,832 shares. Mutual Of America invested in 0.21% or 53,723 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1,252 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 53,038 shares. 26,218 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Lc. Pinebridge Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Primecap Management Com Ca reported 5.02M shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Rhenman & Prns Asset Management Ab accumulated 0.96% or 30,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, July 16. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $288 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital.

