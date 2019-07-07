Analysts See $0.76 EPS for First Bancorp (FBNC); Gse Systems (GVP) Sentiment Is 1.13

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report $0.76 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.30% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. FBNC’s profit would be $22.48M giving it 12.08 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, First Bancorp’s analysts see 1.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 56,012 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 7.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

Gse Systems Inc (GVP) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 9 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 8 reduced and sold their equity positions in Gse Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.79 million shares, up from 4.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gse Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

S Squared Technology Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in GSE Systems, Inc. for 786,638 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.46% invested in the company for 327,390 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 190,376 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $241,227 activity.

Analysts await GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. GVP’s profit will be $799,855 for 13.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by GSE Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 14,411 shares traded. GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has declined 22.73% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.16% the S&P500.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.99 million. It operates in two divisions, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

