Analysts See $0.76 EPS for Comcast (CMCSA); Bank Of America Increased Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Position By $106.55 Million

Bank Of America Corp increased Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) stake by 264.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 649,700 shares as Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA)'s stock declined 6.51%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 895,400 shares with $147.05M value, up from 245,700 last quarter. Nvidia Corp (Put) now has $106.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.84. About 6.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report $0.76 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 16.92% from last quarter's $0.65 EPS. CMCSA's profit would be $3.45B giving it 15.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Comcast Corporation's analysts see -2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 13.46M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA has $21600 highest and $14500 lowest target. $183.92's average target is 5.19% above currents $174.84 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.