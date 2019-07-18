Analysts See $0.75 EPS for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC); BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BNNLF) SI Decreased By 36.62%

BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) had a decrease of 36.62% in short interest. BNNLF’s SI was 172,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 36.62% from 272,000 shares previously. With 55,900 avg volume, 3 days are for BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF)’s short sellers to cover BNNLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.73% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0358. About 104,005 shares traded. Bannerman Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report $0.75 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.74% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. WEC’s profit would be $236.58M giving it 28.97 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $1.33 EPS previously, WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s analysts see -43.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 1.62 million shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 28.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 11/04/2018 – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Report – Industrial Compressed Air Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.24B; 19/04/2018 – Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Net $390.4M; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 03/05/2018 – Klappa cites milestones in financial performance, network reliability, and infrastructure improvements at annual meeting; 16/05/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – HAS BEEN CHOSEN BY ENERGY PROVIDER TO SERVICE ITS RECEIVABLES; 22/04/2018 – DJ WEC Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEC); 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 137,054 shares or 8.18% less from 149,260 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd owns 5,850 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 219 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.1% invested in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) for 72,541 shares. Bruce And has invested 0.36% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 6,355 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 24,965 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $27.41 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 25.26 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Among 3 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WEC Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Bannerman Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Namibia, Southern Africa. The company has market cap of $34.35 million. The companyÂ’s principal property is its 95% -owned Etango Project located in the Erongo uranium mining region of Namibia. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Bannerman Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bannerman Resources: This Microcap Provides The Most Leverage For A Uranium Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2017.