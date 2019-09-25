Analysts See $0.75 EPS for The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS); American Campus Communities Has 1.28 Sentiment

Analysts expect The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 20.97% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. FBMS’s profit would be $13.05M giving it 11.09 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, The First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 41,056 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 136 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 106 cut down and sold their equity positions in American Campus Communities Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 125.71 million shares, down from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Campus Communities Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 90 Increased: 96 New Position: 40.

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The First, A National Banking Association that provides commercial and retail banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $579.01 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts; time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 15.9 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, and secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.49, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold The First Bancshares, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 9.85 million shares or 4.77% more from 9.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). State Common Retirement Fund reported 17,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 13,530 shares. Stieven Capital Ltd Partnership reported 559,871 shares stake. Intll Group reported 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). 275,319 were accumulated by Castine Mngmt Ltd Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) or 7,965 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 28,160 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 7,640 are owned by Raymond James & Associate. First Tru Advisors L P holds 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 34,680 shares. 47,205 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Banc Funds Limited Liability holds 1.19% or 509,778 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 1,421 shares. Northern Trust invested in 147,682 shares or 0% of the stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.53 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 79.23 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in developing, owning, and managing high-quality student housing communities.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 467,114 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500.