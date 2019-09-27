Analysts See $0.75 EPS for The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS); 1 Analysts Are Bullish AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 15.00% above currents $55.65 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. See AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $73.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $55 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 20.97% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. FBMS’s profit would be $13.05 million giving it 10.82 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, The First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 44,461 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold The First Bancshares, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 9.85 million shares or 4.77% more from 9.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 47,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 205,499 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 37,856 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com has 13,104 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 1,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company holds 789,081 shares. 258 are owned by Tower Llc (Trc). 113,927 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,584 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 4,235 shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Northern Tru Corp invested in 147,682 shares.

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The First, A National Banking Association that provides commercial and retail banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $564.74 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts; time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 15.51 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, and secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.60 billion. The firm provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. It has a 7.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 364,765 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AerCap Holdings N.V. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Mangrove holds 1.52% or 258,000 shares in its portfolio. Donald Smith & Communications has 11.77% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Franklin invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Assetmark has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 26,110 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 15,000 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 6,123 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings, France-based fund reported 85,414 shares. Moon Lc holds 0% or 71,228 shares in its portfolio. Sei reported 254,390 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 32,062 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.