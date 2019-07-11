Analysts See $0.75 EPS for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA); Profile of 0 Analysts Covering PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM)

Among 3 analysts covering PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNM Resources had 11 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The stock of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) earned “Sell” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 1. The stock of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, January 14 by Mizuho. See PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. (Holding Co.) Common Stock Rating: Ubs

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (Holding Co.) Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $43.5000 49.5000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. (Holding Co.) Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $41 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $42.5 New Target: $43.5 Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Sell New Target: $42.5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report $0.75 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 22.95% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. STBA’s profit would be $25.98 million giving it 12.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 13.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 57,916 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 11.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS; 04/05/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – REVENUES UP 11% TO EUR 203.6 MILLION (PY: EUR 182.8 MILLION); 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q NET 8.57B WON, EST. 16.69B WON; 02/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q OPER PROFIT 10.72B WON, EST. 24.81B WON; 07/03/2018 – S&T Bank EVP And Chief Audit Executive Receives Prestigious Women In Banking Honor; 21/04/2018 – DJ S&T Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STBA); 13/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: News Release: S&T Announces Release of Mobile Security R&D Program Guide Vol. 2; 04/05/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – EARNINGS PER SHARE RISE SIGNIFICANTLY — ON A Y-ON-Y BASIS FROM 5 CENTS TO 12 CENTS; 30/05/2018 – Javelin Networks Establishes Partnership with Cyberess S&T Ltd – Proactive Cyber Solutions

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNM Files Consolidated Application for San Juan Generating Station – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Share Price Is Up 75% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PNM Resources, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.03% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 16,951 shares. Kempen Capital Nv owns 2,002 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.1% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) or 87,527 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 3,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,199 were reported by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 0.13% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). World Asset reported 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 171,000 shares. State Street invested in 2.59M shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.07% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 55,917 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Matarin Lc holds 0.42% or 123,217 shares.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 251,064 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 15/05/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.98 billion. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) divisions. It has a 45.59 P/E ratio. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold S&T Bancorp, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company owns 246 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 29,624 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,960 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 2,878 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.04% or 113,240 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 1,592 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 35,887 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 4,476 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 78,795 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 29,754 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 21,179 shares. Lsv Asset holds 95,941 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans.

More notable recent S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&T Bancorp To Webcast Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Insider Purchase By A Director Of Mellanox Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does S&T Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:STBA) Share Price Gain of 64% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $730,518 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $110,250 were bought by Kane Robert Edward on Friday, June 7. The insider GIBSON JAMES THOMAS bought $466,691. BRICE TODD D had bought 2,036 shares worth $75,958. $17,350 worth of stock was bought by HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR on Friday, June 7.