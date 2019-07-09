Analysts See $0.75 EPS for Diodes (DIOD); Midwestone Financial Group Has 1.82 Sentiment

Midwestone Financial Group Inc (MOFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 40 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 22 sold and reduced their positions in Midwestone Financial Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 5.43 million shares, up from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Midwestone Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 18 Increased: 26 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report $0.75 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 29.31% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. DIOD’s profit would be $37.96 million giving it 12.14 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Diodes Incorporated’s analysts see 8.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 282,482 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Diodes Incorporated shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). 25,370 are owned by Aqr Capital Limited. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 13,777 shares. 79,085 are held by Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research. Us State Bank De has invested 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Pettee Investors Inc stated it has 25,944 shares. 42,200 were reported by Bessemer Gp Inc. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 61,525 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 13,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,403 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Principal Fincl Inc invested 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Hsbc Holdings Public Lc reported 116,429 shares.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 15.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $443.40 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Analysts await MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 2.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MOFG’s profit will be $11.66M for 9.50 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. for 418,461 shares. At Bancorp owns 309,267 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.55% invested in the company for 19,393 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 109,100 shares.