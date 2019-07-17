Analysts See $0.75 EPS for Diodes (DIOD); Ebix Has 1.46 Sentiment

Analysts expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report $0.75 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 29.31% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. DIOD’s profit would be $37.97M giving it 12.34 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Diodes Incorporated’s analysts see 8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 121,944 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers

Ebix Inc (EBIX) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 89 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 61 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ebix Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 22.89 million shares, down from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ebix Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 48 Increased: 58 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Diodes Incorporated shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.02% or 21,052 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Voya Invest Ltd owns 43,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 4.74M shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 3.98M shares. Regions Fin Corporation accumulated 7,948 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 13,800 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 25,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Chicago Equity has 0.07% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 54,384 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Lc reported 70,640 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2.35 million are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 16.17 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.



Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.74 million activity. LU KEH SHEW sold $1.51 million worth of stock. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $755,000 was made by CHEN C H on Wednesday, February 13.

The stock decreased 6.17% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 458,308 shares traded or 41.62% up from the average. Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 5.92% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. for 1.44 million shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Inc has 3.37% invested in the company for 467,276 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.88% in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 183,878 shares.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. The firm operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty insurance.