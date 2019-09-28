Analysts See $0.74 EPS for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC); Shorts at Arlington Asset Investment Class A (new (AI) Raised By 21.46%

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report $0.74 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. WEC’s profit would be $233.42 million giving it 32.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.87. About 1.48M shares traded. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 19/04/2018 – WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend; 03/05/2018 – Klappa cites milestones in financial performance, network reliability, and infrastructure improvements at annual meeting; 14/03/2018 – WEC Energy Group recognized nationally for research and development; 16/05/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – HAS BEEN CHOSEN BY ENERGY PROVIDER TO SERVICE ITS RECEIVABLES; 17/04/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – SIGNS FACTORING AGREEMENT WITH CO FROM MINING INDUSTRY; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group Reaffirms 2018 EPS View of $3.26-$3.30, With an Expectation of Reaching the Top End of the Range; 14/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS INCREASING 5-YEAR CAPITAL PLAN BY $2.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.24B; 22/04/2018 – DJ WEC Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEC); 13/03/2018 – Wisconsin Energy Conservation Corporation Signs with energyOrbit to Expand Energy Efficiency Program Operational Management

Arlington Asset Investment Corp Class A (new (NYSE:AI) had an increase of 21.46% in short interest. AI’s SI was 2.37M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.46% from 1.95 million shares previously. With 431,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Arlington Asset Investment Corp Class A (new (NYSE:AI)’s short sellers to cover AI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 539,041 shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 36.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI); 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c

Since July 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $14,938 activity. $14,938 worth of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) was bought by CULVER CURT S.

Among 4 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. WEC Energy Group has $10200 highest and $7600 lowest target. $89.60’s average target is -5.55% below currents $94.87 stock price. WEC Energy Group had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7 to “Underperform”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $29.93 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 27.5 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 143,652 shares or 4.81% more from 137,054 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bruce And reported 0.41% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Opus Gp Llc stated it has 9,413 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap Ltd Company reported 6,355 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.1% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 219 shares or 0% of all its holdings.