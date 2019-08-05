Analysts See $0.74 EPS for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ); Vaalco Energy (EGY) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 31 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 24 cut down and sold their holdings in Vaalco Energy Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 24.72 million shares, up from 24.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Vaalco Energy Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 15 Increased: 17 New Position: 14.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $98.15 million. The firm conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It has a 1.07 P/E ratio. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 6.85% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. for 3.44 million shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 2.18 million shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has 0.17% invested in the company for 4.13 million shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 56,343 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $287,567 activity.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $359,700 activity. $359,700 worth of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was bought by CAPORELLA JOSEPH G on Thursday, March 14.

