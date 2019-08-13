Analysts See $0.74 EPS for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ); St James Investment Company Increased By $1.31 Million Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding

St James Investment Company Llc increased Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) stake by 6.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 12,043 shares as Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)’s stock rose 22.64%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 205,766 shares with $22.63M value, up from 193,723 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp now has $5.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $130.79. About 10,727 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report $0.74 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 28.85% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. FIZZ’s profit would be $34.51M giving it 14.91 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, National Beverage Corp.’s analysts see 32.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 11,474 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Grand Jean Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.19% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Consulta Limited stated it has 6.55% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,430 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd reported 0.14% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). M&T Savings Bank Corporation reported 4,119 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Prns has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,146 shares. Carroll Fincl invested in 0% or 56 shares. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.71% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 426,500 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,884 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Jennison Assoc Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 40,790 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Prospector Limited Liability invested 0.08% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Parkside National Bank And Tru has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 100,459 shares to 461,277 valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3 Month Us stake by 46,769 shares and now owns 2.22 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold National Beverage Corp. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 613 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 10,858 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 30 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Huntington Bank & Trust holds 69 shares. 10,868 are held by Natl Investment Service Incorporated Wi. Two Sigma Securities holds 7,888 shares. 1,905 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 14,149 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System reported 11,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 261 shares. Whittier Company invested in 7 shares. Federated Pa holds 25,154 shares. Wellington Grp Llp stated it has 20,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 18,147 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $359,700 activity. CAPORELLA JOSEPH G bought $359,700 worth of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) on Thursday, March 14.

Among 3 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Beverage has $5000 highest and $3300 lowest target. $44’s average target is -0.29% below currents $44.13 stock price. National Beverage had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $3300 target in Thursday, June 27 report. The stock of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) earned “Hold” rating by CFRA on Wednesday, June 12. UBS upgraded National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) rating on Tuesday, June 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4800 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 14.71 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.