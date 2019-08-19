Analysts See $0.74 EPS for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ); Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 300.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd acquired 23,846 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd holds 31,782 shares with $56.60M value, up from 7,936 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2

Analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report $0.74 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 28.85% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. FIZZ’s profit would be $34.51 million giving it 14.42 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, National Beverage Corp.’s analysts see 32.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.17% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 390,707 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity. On Thursday, March 14 CAPORELLA JOSEPH G bought $359,700 worth of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) or 6,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Beverage has $5000 highest and $3300 lowest target. $44’s average target is 3.07% above currents $42.69 stock price. National Beverage had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Jefferies. The stock has “Sell” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by CFRA. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by UBS.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 14.23 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold National Beverage Corp. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The owns 8,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 153 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.1% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Walleye Trading Ltd holds 10,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 241,649 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0% or 322 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.08% stake. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Jane Street Grp has 23,880 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 689 shares. Rk Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 131,368 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 113,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,905 shares or 0% of the stock. 225,322 are held by Millennium Mgmt Lc. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 95,924 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Capital Management Lc invested in 107,970 shares or 6.93% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Com (Wy) invested in 952 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Mawer Mgmt Limited holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,153 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested 6.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Advsr Ltd Liability has 12,397 shares. Shellback Capital Lp accumulated 1.27% or 6,000 shares. Kessler Inv Group Limited accumulated 2.92% or 1,645 shares. Manchester Capital holds 0.98% or 4,299 shares. First Washington invested in 3,014 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Washington-based Marshall & Sullivan Incorporated Wa has invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Callahan Advsrs stated it has 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1,434 shares. 6,046 are owned by Cadinha. Portland Glob Ltd invested in 447 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 92,366 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $235000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.