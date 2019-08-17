Analysts See $0.74 EPS for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ); 1 Analysts Covering ABM Industries (ABM)

Among 2 analysts covering ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABM Industries has $45 highest and $37 lowest target. $41’s average target is 6.41% above currents $38.53 stock price. ABM Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Maxim Group. See ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. It has a 29.68 P/E ratio. The firm also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 14.23 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $359,700 activity. CAPORELLA JOSEPH G also bought $359,700 worth of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares.