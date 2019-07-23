Analysts See $0.74 EPS for Methanex (MEOH); Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Shorts Increased By 10.38%

Analysts expect Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report $0.74 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 57.71% from last quarter’s $1.75 EPS. MEOH’s profit would be $57.11 million giving it 13.68 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Methanex Corporation’s analysts see 1.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.34% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 601,031 shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) had an increase of 10.38% in short interest. CORR’s SI was 814,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.38% from 737,900 shares previously. With 84,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)’s short sellers to cover CORR’s short positions. The SI to Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s float is 7.44%. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 33,172 shares traded. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) has risen 10.81% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CORR News: 01/05/2018 – CorEnergy Infrastructure: Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth of 1%-3% Annually From Existing Contracts; 01/05/2018 – CorEnergy Infrastructure 1Q EPS 45c; 30/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 25/04/2018 – CorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends and Schedules Earnings Release for First Quarter 2018

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. It has a 7.46 P/E ratio.

Among 5 analysts covering Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Methanex had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by IBC given on Thursday, July 11. Barclays Capital maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) rating on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $53 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Sell”. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Hold” rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, February 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.