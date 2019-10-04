Analysts See $-0.74 EPS for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA); SMTC (SMTX) Sentiment Is 0.75

SMTC Corp (SMTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.96, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 9 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 12 reduced and sold equity positions in SMTC Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.90 million shares, up from 3.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding SMTC Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report $-0.74 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 45.10% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.68 EPS previously, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s analysts see 8.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 69,579 shares traded. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) has declined 12.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.20% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSA News: 29/05/2018 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $61.36 million. The firm offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services. It currently has negative earnings. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in SMTC Corporation for 1.97 million shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owns 235,302 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 276,532 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.15% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,977 shares.

Analysts await SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. SMTX’s profit will be $560,384 for 27.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by SMTC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 40,649 shares traded. SMTC Corporation (SMTX) has risen 57.09% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.09% the S&P500.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. The company has market cap of $391.89 million. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. It currently has negative earnings.