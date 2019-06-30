Analysts See $0.74 EPS for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH); Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $0.74 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. FMBH’s profit would be $12.34M giving it 11.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -7.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 49,053 shares traded or 82.60% up from the average. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Among 4 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Guidewire Software had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Monday, March 4. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of GWRE in report on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. See Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $105 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95 New Target: $90 Downgrade

01/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold First Mid Bancshares, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 9,900 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Maltese Capital Management Limited Liability owns 400,700 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership holds 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) or 845 shares. Duncker Streett & Communications Inc stated it has 21,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). 33,370 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Forte Capital Limited Liability Corporation Adv reported 15,200 shares stake. Banc Funds Company Lc holds 0.06% or 25,913 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 6,550 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Blackrock reported 667,819 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has 0.01% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 7,583 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $582.36 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 13.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Guidewire Software, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company invested in 24,015 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & L P accumulated 541,224 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Co owns 39,336 shares. Eagle Asset Management has 892,151 shares. Utah Retirement reported 15,248 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jennison Ltd Liability Company accumulated 538,070 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division accumulated 56,840 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has 0.06% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 48,419 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 50,575 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 148,277 shares. Landscape Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,172 shares. 55,700 were accumulated by Amer Natl Insurance Tx. Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 2,579 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 2,318 shares.

The stock increased 1.18% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.38. About 719,489 shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. Ryu Marcus also sold $1.76 million worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Friday, February 1.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $8.29 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 143.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.