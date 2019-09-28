Analysts See $0.74 EPS for Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH); Charles & Colvard LTD (CTHR)’s Sentiment Is 3

Charles & Colvard LTD (CTHR) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 15 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 5 sold and reduced their stock positions in Charles & Colvard LTD. The funds in our database now own: 7.51 million shares, up from 2.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Charles & Colvard LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report $0.74 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 25.42% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CLH’s profit would be $41.34M giving it 25.75 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Clean Harbors, Inc.’s analysts see 12.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 130,389 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH)

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. for 1.54 million shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc owns 400,000 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 391,102 shares. The Oregon-based Orca Investment Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Agf Investments Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.83 million shares.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.21 million. The firm offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, oval, and asscher in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters. It has a 15.6 P/E ratio. It also provides finished jewelry featuring moissanite, such as stud earrings, solitaire and three-stone rings, pendants, and bracelets.

Among 3 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clean Harbors has $8600 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 6.72% above currents $76.21 stock price. Clean Harbors had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, August 23.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 50.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.