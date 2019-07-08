Analysts See $0.74 EPS for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP); Last Week ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) Analysts

Analysts expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report $0.74 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. CHSP’s profit would be $44.96M giving it 9.58 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s analysts see 64.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 32,989 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43

Among 4 analysts covering ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ChemoCentryx had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Leerink Swann. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. See ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $24.0000 17.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.5 New Target: $22 Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Buy Initiate

11/02/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $978,918 activity. $447,092 worth of stock was sold by Schall Thomas J. on Thursday, January 10. Cappel Markus J. sold 13,203 shares worth $158,790. $457,747 worth of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was sold by KANAYA SUSAN M on Tuesday, January 22.

The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 116,674 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has risen 11.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Net $39.7M; 09/03/2018 – CCXI PLANS TO START DEVT AVACOPAN IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA; 31/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Intends to Initiate Clinical Development of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Yr-En; 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M; 11/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Presentation During National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meeting; 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $489.64 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The Trust owns 22 hotels with an aggregate of 6,694 rooms in nine states and the District of Columbia. It has a 17.2 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.