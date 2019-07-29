Analysts See $0.73 EPS for Ternium S.A. (TX); Neuberger Berman Mlp Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Shorts Up By 537.7%

Neuberger Berman Mlp Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) had an increase of 537.7% in short interest. NML’s SI was 121,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 537.7% from 19,100 shares previously. With 208,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Neuberger Berman Mlp Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)’s short sellers to cover NML’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 165,247 shares traded or 9.77% up from the average. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) has declined 12.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.79% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report $0.73 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.97 EPS change or 57.06% from last quarter’s $1.7 EPS. TX’s profit would be $143.30M giving it 7.68 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Ternium S.A.’s analysts see -34.23% EPS growth. It closed at $22.42 lastly. It is down 37.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency and Effectiveness of One-for-Twenty-Five Reverse Stock Split and its Scheduled Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Covey Park Energy Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Offers Electrical Power Solutions in New Markets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Steel and Mining. It has a 3.18 P/E ratio. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

More important recent Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call Wednesday, June 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Announces Amended Investment Policy And Fund Name Change – PRNewswire”, Prnewswire.com published: “Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions – PRNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund To Provide Fund Update Thursday, May 10, 2018 – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 03, 2018.